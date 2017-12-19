CM Punjab to grant Rs 20m to PBCC

Islamabad

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has directed Punjab Sports Department to grant Rs20 million to Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) for the Fifth Edition of the Cricket World Cup of the Blinds to take place from January 7 in Pakistan and the UAE.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Chairman, Syed Sultan Shah said the federal government had also granted Rs20 million to PBCC for the hosting of the World Cup.

Speaking about the preparations of the World Cup, Sultan said the last training camp for the mega event will be held from January 24 in Lahore. “As many as 18 shortlisted players will be participating in the camp,” he said.

He said the arrival of foreign teams here will begin from January 4, 2018. “India, Nepal and Bangladesh have already announced their teams for the World Cup,” he said.—APP