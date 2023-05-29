CM Punjab forms committee to probe women maltreatment in jail

ISLAMABAD – Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday ordered to form a two-member committee on the issue of allegations of mistreatment of women prisoners met during detention in jail.

In the meeting, SSP Investigation Dr. Anush Masood and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider briefed the Prime Minister about the meeting with women prisoners in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

While giving a briefing, the committee said that it met all the women prisoners in Kot Lakhpat Jail. All the women prisoners in the jail are kept as per the SOPs. The women prisoners are being treated as per the law, she added.

Propaganda is being done on social media under a specific agenda. Women prisoners have not complained about ill-treatment, the woman police officer claimed.

She claimed t hat none of the male prison staff is allowed to visit the barracks of female prisoners.