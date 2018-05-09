CM Punjab felicitates Iftikhar on his appointment as SVP SAARC Chamber

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday extending special greetings to newly appointed SAARC CCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Iftikhar Ali Malik said his government would fully facilitate the business community hailing from the South Asia to invest in Pakistan in various sectors in an enabling environment.

In his greeting message, Chief Minister Punjab said SAARC had immense potential for strengthening the economies of the member countries and promoting collaboration in various areas of mutual significance. He said he was much sanguine that under dynamic leadership of Iftikhar Ali Malik the apex body would work towards achieving economic, cultural and social growth of the region. He stressed connectivity among SAARC member states for the cause of a prosperous region.

He said Pakistani business community is serving in the interests of the country inside and outside the country and their contribution for the promotion of trade is remarkable. He hoped that Pakistan would continue his positive role to play for bringing all SAARC member states together. “Owing to positive policies in the economic sector, Pakistan is headed in the right direction,” he said.

Mian Shahbaz Sharif said that there were countless natural resources in South Asia, adding that to enhance cooperation in the region, Pakistan was ready to play its part. He announced that in order to promote regional progress, contact should be established between member countries via rail, road and air.

Responding to his greeting message, SAARC CCI Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed his gratitude for felicitation to him for assuming charge of SVP. He said SAARC is most definitely a convenient precursor for not only working toward regional connectivity and cooperation, but also reviving bilateral engagement between Pakistan and India. He said their main focus will be on expediting the process of trade liberalization in South Asian region.—INP