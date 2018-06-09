CM presented guard of honour

City Reporter

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi was presented the guard of honour upon his arrival at Chief Minister’s office on Friday.

He reached the CM office after taking oath of his office from Punjab governor at Governor’s House. A smartly turned contingent of the police presented him the guard of honour. Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi said that holding of free and fair elections is top priority of the incumbent dispensation and the responsibility of transparent elections will be performed in the best manner. Later, he held meetings with officers and other staff at the CM office.