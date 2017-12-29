CM prays for early recovery of Munno Bhai

Staff Reporter

A meeting was held between Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shhbaz Sharif and Turkish Prime Minister Mr. Bin Ali Yildirim at the outside of entrance gate of Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina Munawara.

The two leaders warmly shook hands and hugged each other. They also inquired about each other and expressed good wishes. Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that he is happy to meet him at the most sacred place of Masjid-e-Nabvi. Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly Islamic countries and the Muslim world has unanimously opposed the American decision on the issue of occupied Bait-ul-Muqaddas.

The role of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has remained remarkable on this issue. He said that every Muslim has a strong spiritual attachment towards sacred places situated in the Saudi Arabia. Turkish Prime Minister Bin Ali Yildirim said that he is very much happy over his meeting with the brother Shhbaz Sharif. Moreover, Shhbaz Sharif offered Fajr prayer at Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina Munawara.