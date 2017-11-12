CM praises security arrangements for Chehlum, Urs

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed satisfaction over security arrangements made for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.

He appreciated the Cabinet Committee on Peace, police, law enforcement agencies and administration for the best security arrangements.The chief minister, in a statement, said security measures were made for the protection of lives of people under the monitoring of members of provincial cabinet committee.

He said the cabinet committee played its national obligation through diligent work and coordination of relevant agencies with the provincial departments.