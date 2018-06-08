CM pledges to provide level playing field to all parties

Urges secretaries to establish good governance

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazul-ur-Rehman presiding over a meeting of secretaries of all the provincial departments directed them to establish good governance by following the rules and regulations in the disposal of their official work.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, IG Sindh AD Khowaja, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem and all the secretaries here on Thursday.

He said that being a caretaker chief minister he is bound to provide level playing field to all the political parties for contesting the election in the free, fair and transparent atmosphere. “This would be possible where there would be good governance, therefore everyone has to work within a legal framework,” he said.

Talking to IG Police AD Khowaja, Fazul-ur-Rehman said that there were reports of growing street crime in the city. The IG assured the chief minister that it would be controlled with irons hands. “We have rearranged police deployment and enhanced patrolling at all the important points and areas,” he said and added this would make difference.

Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem briefed the chief minister about the K-IV and other water supply projects to the city. He said that at present Karachi was receiving 650 MGD and there were some areas in District West, Malir, South and East where water shortage, particularly of their Katchi Abadies areas, persists.

He informed the chief minister that through district administration water-starved areas were provided water through tankers.

Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah briefed the chief minister about water flows in the River Indus and off-taking canals. He said that tail-end areas were being provided water through management. The distribution of water has improved. He said that against an allocated share of 106300 Sindh is withdrawing 35260 cusecs which is on the decrease as against the withdrawal of Wednesday of 37073 cusecs.

The chief minister directed Irrigation department to further focus on proper distribution of water, particularly to the tail-end. “The growers are staging protests, this is not good. We cannot deprive any person of his water share,” he said.

Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho briefed the chief minister on the disposal of hospital waste. He told him that necessary machinery has been installed in the hospitals for disposal of hospital waste.

Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon said that he was monitoring riverine water distribution up to the tail end and distribution of tankers in the city. He said that he was planning to plant more trees in the city through KMC and establishment of at least a 10-acre forest near Motorway. “Plantation of more trees in the city and its outskirts would bring back the rains which used to downpour in the city off and on in the past,” he said.