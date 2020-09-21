CM pledges all-out war against polio Kicks off Punjab-wide drive to vaccinate 20 million kids

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday inaugurated five-day long province-wide anti-polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to children at his office.

Provincial ministers including Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak and Chief Secretary also administered anti-polio drops to children.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister stated that 110,000 workers and supervisors will administer anti-polio vaccine to more than 20 million children during the campaign till September 25.

The field teams will be provided foolproof security, he continued and directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to monitor the campaign in their areas. He appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated against the crippling disease as it’s vital to safe

guard their future. “We will save our children from this crippling disease and every stratum of the society should play its role in this regard,” he stressed.

The CM asked the line departments to work in closed coordination to achieve the desired results and vowed the government, as well as the whole nation, will work with renewed vigour and zeal to defeat the menace of polio disease.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health, Secretary Information, Commissioner and DC Lahore and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape of a woman during dacoity in Depalpur and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.

He has directed strict action against the culprits adding that the affected woman be provided justice at every cost.

CABINET ALLOWS PURCHASE OF IMPORTED WHEAT

The provincial cabinet, which met here under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, approved the purchase of imported wheat from Trading Corporation of Pakistan and allowed food department to enter into an agreement with the TCP for the purpose. It constituted a committee to submit recommendations for deciding about the new support price of wheat. The meeting also approved financial aid to heirs of affectees of Hathi Chowk Rawalpindi blast.

Addressing the meeting, the CM directed to submit comprehensive recommendations for reviewing wheat support price before sowing of the new crop adding that Punjab is the only province where flour bag is available at a fixed rate.

He vowed that every step will be taken to stabilize the prices of wheat and flour and directed to take advance measures keeping in view the future needs of the province. Full attention should be paid to provide relief to the masses, he added. Ministers, advisers, special assistants, CS and secretaries attended the meeting.