CM Pervaiz Khattaks lauds Dr. Jullandhry for his book on GB

LAHORE : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak has said the beautiful valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan have been ignored in the past; however, the book of Dr. Shafiq Jullandhry has rightly highlighted this area.

The Chief Minister was addressing as chief guest at the launching ceremony of Dr. Shafiq Jullandhry’s book titled “Beautiful Pakistan: Gilgit Baltistan” held at Jinnah Library here on Saturday. Senior writers and columnists Dr Mujahid Mansoor, Sajjad Mir, Rauf Tahir, Dr Noshina Saleem, Javed Nawaz, Shabbir Sarwar, Fawad Chaudhry, Raja Asad Ali Khan and large number of journalists and journalism students were present there. They event was jointly organized by Maulana Zaffar Ali Khan Trust and Punjab Public Libraries.

Pervaiz Khattak said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has opened a new era of development in the province. He said they were not working to show of like traditional politicians rather his government was focusing on provision of basic facilities to the masses. He criticized media for not highlighting the development work of KPK positively and factually.

The Chief Minister said around a half of the KPK population have been provided health cards while his government’s special focus was on police reforms and education. He invited journalists for fact findings and true reporting on billions tree project.

DG libraries Punjab Dr Zaheer Ahmad Babar said that libraries use was pivotal for brining reforms in a society and Dr Jullandhry’s book was a good addition. “His journalism students are shining in the media industry everywhere in the country”.

Dr Mujahid Mansoori said that Dr Shafiq Jullandhry’s book was a result of his rational observation of a sociologist during his stay as a media academician in Karakorum International University. He said Pakistan is a beautiful and great country. He said security, health and education conditions are being changed in KPK. “I used to ask taxi drivers, rickshaw drivers and laborers about the changes being brought in KP and they all praised the government’s steps. My comments are always based on the real life stories of the common people”. He said no one can stop the change in KPK, while highlighting that KP CM do not know the art of advertisement and projection. He said the real and complete picture of billion tree project must be publicized.

Sajjad Mir said that Dr Shafiq Jullandhry is a very kind sophisticated human being who wrote an excellent piece of writing in his unique academic style which educates people about the beauty of KPK. He said people of GB are very hard working, honest and they bravely fought and playing a great role to make territory the part of Pakistan.

PTI spokesman Fawad Choudhary said that out of world’s eight top mountains, five are in GB which is a great distinction for country. He said GB is a great tourism industry and Dr Shafiq travelogue takes the reader to these fascinating valleys. Javed Nawaz said, Dr Noshina Saleem and Rauf Tahir also presented tributes to Dr Shafiq Julandhry for his fascinating book.

At conclusion of the ceremony, Dr Shafiq Jullandhry thanked CM Pervaiz Khattak and other distinguished guests.

