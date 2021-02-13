CM pays tributes to the sacrifices of martyrs of cheering cross blast

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on the occasion of 4th anniversary of Cheering Cross Blast, has paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Capt. Retd. DIG Traffic Syed Ahmed Mobeen Shaheed, SSP Operations Zahid Gondal Shaheed and other police personnel who embraced shahadat in that blast.

He said that the nation will always remember the bravery and courage of these Sons of soil. The Punjab government is with the families of the martyrs and expresses full solidarity with them adding that they are still alive in our hearts and will always remain.

The nation salutes the great sacrifice of the brave officers and others of martyred Punjab Police.