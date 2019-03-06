CM pays tributes to policemen martyrded in Rahim Yar Khan

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tributes to the courage and bravery of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Arshad and Constable Muhammad Sadiq who embraced martyrdom due to the firing in Rahim Yar Khan.

While extending his sympathies and condolence to the bereaved families, Usman Buzdar said that martyred policemen are the pride of the Punjab police and we salute to them. He also paid tributes to the dutifulness of martyred police officials for recovering a 6-year-old baby girl from the criminals. The Chief Minister has also sought a report from the DPO Rahim Yar Khan and directed that best healthcare facilities should be provided to the injured.

