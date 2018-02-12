CM pays tributes to Asma

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of grief over the sad departure of Asma Jehangir, a well-known lawyer and former president of Supreme Court Bar Association.

CM while paying tribute to the great services of late lawyer for constitution’s supremacy and rule of law said that she was a great and credible person in the world of judiciary.

He said that Asma Jehnagir was very active in Lawyer movement and she delivered great services for human and women rights also worked in a practical and fair manner to ensure the rule of law in the country.

Her services in the field of judiciary will always be remembered.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister extended his heartiest sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed eternal piece for departed soul as well as patience for sorrowful family to bear this loss with courage.