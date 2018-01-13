CM pays tributes to Arfa Karim

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Arfa Karim Randhawa was the most intelligent and brilliant daughter of the nation who had brought laurels home with her intellect. In his message issued here Friday on the eve of death anniversary of youngest-ever Pakistani expert of information technology Arfa Karim Randhawa, the Chief Minister said that she achieved many successes in the field of IT at a young age and made the name of the country famous worldwide with her God-given talent. Brilliant girls like Arfa Karim are a ray of hope and pride for the whole nation.

The candle of light illuminated by her in the field of information technology shall remain glowing forever. In fact, Arfa Karim shall always be remembered because of her prodigious abilities and talent, he added. Arfa Karim Randhawa is a source of strength and conviction for the new generation as she has realized to the world that Pakistani children are not less than anybody.