CM Parvez’s 21-member Cabinet takes oath

Lahore: Chief Minister of Punjab Parvez Elahi’s 21-member cabinet took oath in a ceremony held at the Governor’s House in Lahore on Saturday.

Governor Punjab Baleegh ur Rehman administered the oath to the newly inducted members.

Earlier, rumours were being circulated that the incumbent Governor – belonging to the PML-N – might not take part in the ceremony.

But Governor Baleegh ur Rehman, contrary to such speculations, upheld the democratic traditions and fulfiled his constitutional and legal obligations.

CM Parvez Elahi attended the ceremony and sat right beside the Governor.

Other officials and dignitaries also attended the ceremony.

Congratulating the newly inducted ministers, Elahi expressed the confidence they will perform their responsibilities efficiently.

“It is hoped that the provincial ministers will work day and night to serve the people and meet the expectations of the people of Punjab.”

He advised them to spare no effort in serving the masses as the focus of the government is the welfare of the poor people.