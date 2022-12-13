CM Parvez Elahi pledges support to Imran Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi on Tuesday reaffirmed his support for Pakistan Tahreek-i- Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and said those who tried to spread misunderstandings between his party and Mr Khan would fail.

Speaking to provincial minister Muham mad Latif Nazar who called on the chief minister, he said Imran Khan was the most popular leader of Pakistan. Matters of mutual interest, political situation and progress in development works of Faisalabad were discussed. The minister apprised CM Parvez of the performance of the mineral department.

The chief minister said the focus of our politics was on improving the conditions of the common man. “Unlike the PMl-N, we never indulged in revengeful politics. We have been supporting Imran Khan and will continue to do so. Instead of one-man show, I believe in taking the entire team along,” he added.

The provincial minister said Parvez Elahi’s previous tenure as chief minister was a period of record development in the history of Punjab.

Earlier, the chief minister, along with his son Moonis Elahi, a former federal minister also met PTI leader Zartaj Gul. They discussed the political situation and development projects for Dera Ghazi Khan.

Parvez Elahi assured Zartaj Gul of his support for Imran Khan and mentioned that their alliance “is robust than before”.

Meanwhile, the chief minister stated that the people of Dera Ghazi Khan deserved better facilities. Ms Gull appreciated the policies of Parvez Elahi and said he “is honest and keen to solve the problems of Dera Ghazi Khan’s people.”—NNI