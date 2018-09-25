CM orders to streamline traffic

City Reporter

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to immediately improve the flow of traffic in different areas of the city. The traffic officials should take organized steps to ensure flow of traffic by personally visiting different areas.

Traffic management should be given particular attention to solve the problems of the people resulting due to traffic jams in some areas.

The traffic system should be improved and a report be submitted to the office of chief minister as solving the problems of the citizens is the duty of traffic officials, concluded.

