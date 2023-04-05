CM orders strict vigilance on free flour distribution

Taking notice of complaints regarding the alleged illegal gratification taken from deserving families by distributors in some parts of the province for providing free wheat flour under the Ramzan Relief Package of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has decided to assign special tasks to Special Branch to keep vigilant eyes on the distribution of free of cost wheat flour to the deserving households across the province.

He has directed the intelligence agency to strictly monitor the distribution process at distribution points throughout the province, and report such mal-practice to the concerned district administration further directing the concerned authorities to take quick action on such reports of special branch, lodge FIRs against those involved, arrest them immediately, and give them exemplary punishment.

He issued these directives while chairing a high level meeting to review progress on the distribution of free wheat flour amongst the deserving families of the province under Ramzan Relief Package here on Wednesday. The meeting reviewed in detail progress so far made on the subject matter, matters related to carry out the distribution process in a more organized manner; and other related issues. Besides Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry the meeting was attended by concerned administrative secretaries, high ups of police, commissioner Peshawar Division and other relevant quarters.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the chair made it clear to all that free of cost wheat-flour was meant for the deserving households.