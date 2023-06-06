CM orders strict action against land mafia

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued directions to the Inspector General of Police to promptly redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that those occupying property, estate or assets of overseas Pakistanis would be dealt with an iron hand. Overseas Pakistanis are ambassador of the country and prompt redress of their grievances is our foremost responsibility, he added.

The chief minister directed all commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs that they should leave no stone unturned to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis in their relevant cities. Mohsin Naqvi directed the administrative and police officers to personally redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis and they should submit a report to the CM Office every month.

He asserted that every complaint should be disposed of in a minimum span of time, adding that a slow paced traditional action on a complaint being sent by a portal, telephone or by mail would not be tolerated. The chief minister stated that the officers concerned would monitor steps being taken to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis in the CM Office as well. Takes notice of female student’s molestation

Caretaker chief minister took stern notice of a molestation incident and making video of a female student in Lodhran and sought a report from Additional IG South Punjab in this regard. Caretaker CM stated that the accused involved in the molestation incident with the female student would not be able to go scot-free and would face strict punishment. He directed strict legal action against the accused and remarked that molestation incident was highly sorrowful and heart-rending.

He emphasised that provision of justice to the victim would be ensured and all requirements of justice would be fulfilled at any cost.Meanwhile, Lodhran police arrested the accused wagon conductor Imran.Meanwhile On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Commissioner Lahore division,SSP Discipline and Deputy Commissioner Lahore visited Gujjarpura police station late at night.

Commissioner Lahore division Muhammad Ali Randhawa,SSP Imran Kishwer and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafiya Haider met with the heirs of the deceased youths Javed and Zeeshan due to electrocution.Administrative and police officers expressed their deep sense of sorrow with the father of deceased Javed and with the brother of deceased Zeeshan and consoled the heirs.Commissioner Lahore division while addressing the heirs of the deceased youths stated that he felt heartily grieved over the passing away of their loved ones in a sorrowful incident adding that they will be provided justice at all costs.

Commissioner Lahore division apprised the heirs that a case has been registered about the tragic incident and an indiscriminate action will be taken against those responsible for committing this negligence. Commissioner Lahore division stated that implementation on safety SOPs in the swimming pools will be ensured adding that open swimming pools without permission will be closed down forthwith and directions have been issued to the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners in this regard.