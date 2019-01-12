CM orders security arrangements for Naval Exercises Aman-19

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the divisional administration and police to take necessary measures for beautification of the city and proper security arrangements for AMAN-19 Naval Exercises to be held from February 08 to 12, 2019.

The Chief Minister issued the directives while presiding over a meeting here on Friday to review over all arrangements of AMAN-19 Naval Exercises.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Adl IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh, provincial secretary, representatives of Corps Headquarter, Pakistan Navy, representative of DG Rangers and other concerned officers.

Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq told the Chief Minister that Pakistan Navy has been holding multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN biennially since 2007. It is the 6th exercise of AMAN series which is scheduled to be held at Karachi from February 8 to 12, 2019.

The Chief Minister was told that the main aim of the exercise was to bring the Navies of the world together and enhance interoperability with regional and extra regional navies. At this the chief minister said that the exercise would project Pakistan’s image as a country contributing towards regional peace and stability.

It may be noted that The Exercise AMAN-19 will be a huge event in which 40 countries are going to participate with ships, aircraft, special operation forces and observers.

The meeting was told that during the exercise various cultural events, sightseeing tours, international band display and sports competitions would also be held.

Concurrently, international Maritime Conference will also be held in a local hotel.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Mayor Karachi to make the city beautiful and also start lifting the debris piled up due to removal of the encroachment.

