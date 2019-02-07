CM orders polio vaccination in Sindh schools

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister of Sindh on Thursday ordered Polio vaccination of children in all schools in the province. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah issued orders while presiding over a meeting of the provincial Anti-Polio Task Force on Thursday.

The meeting also decided to take action against the schools, which will refuse compliance of the polio vaccination order of the government. Chief Minister Shah said that the government of Sindh proactively working to save children from the crippling disease of polio. The meeting was informed in a briefing that one case of polio was reported in Karachi, in previous year.

“The environmental samples indicate presence of polio virus in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth, Machhar Colony, Khameeso Goth, Mohammad Khan Colony, Orangi Nallah and Hijrat Colony,” the meeting was informed in the briefing.

The meeting was also informed that during polio vaccination campaigns over 86,000 parents refused administration of the vaccine to their children. While, the parents at 88,472 houses said that their children were not present at home.

The chief minister ordered the Chief Secretary to present him weekly report over the matter.

Share on: WhatsApp