CM orders judicial inquiry

Intizar murder case

Our Special Correspondent

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to conduct a judicial inquiry into the murder of Intizar Ahmed. The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah received a letter from Ishtiaq Ahmed requesting him to conduct a judicial inquiry into the murder of his son Intizar Ahmed killed at Khayaban-i-Ittihad.

The Chief Minister just after receiving the letter talked to Ishtiaq Ahmed on a telephone and assured him that he was going to conduct a judicial inquiry as desired by him.

“Let me a day to finalise all the formalities for the judicial inquiry,” he asked him. He also told him that he was with him (Ishtiaq Ahmed) to redress all his apprehensions and reservation in terms of the investigation into the murder of his son Intizar Ahmed.

The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary Sindh to initiate necessary process for judicial inquiry.