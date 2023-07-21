Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, directs Rescue-1122, PDMA and the administration to be fully vigilant and ordered timely drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas.

Every resource should be fully utilised for swift water drainage; he said and added that officials concerned should remain in the field until the completion of their tasks. Considering the risk of flooding in rivulets, precautionary measures should be taken, and the nullah Lai situation be continuously monitored; he said and added that after the completion of the water drainage operation, a report should also be submitted to his office.

He passed these directives during visit to Kattarian area and inspected water flow in Nullah Lai on Thursday.

The CM also inspected the area around Nullah Lai and gave necessary instructions to the authorities concerned.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta briefed the chief minister about the arrangements finalized for Monsoon and water situation in Nullah Lai.

Mohsin Naqvi said that more rains were predicted till July 23 and all the departments concerned should remain alert. The de-watering pumps and heavy machinery should be made fully operational and all relevant staff should also be on duty, he directed.

The chief minister instructed that evacuation of the residents from low-lying areas near Nullah Lai should be the first priority in any emergency situation.

The Commissioner briefed the CM that 205 mm rainfall was recorded in Rawalpindi on Wednesday but, the water did not come out from the banks of Nullah Lai. The maximum water level at Kattarian Point was 19 feet while at Gawalmandi, it was 16 feet, he said adding that high alert was issued at both places when the water level reached at 20 feet.

While talking to the media, the CM said in spite of the unusual rain, the Rawalpindi administration had done a good job. “I have come to encourage them,” he added.

The CM said that the situation was under control now. About Rs 120 million were spent to clean the drains before the start of Monsoon rains, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the operation against encroachments around the drains was going on and would continue. He informed that solid steps were being taken to improve medical treatment facilities across the province including Rawalpindi. Funds have been released for some hospitals while others will also be provided funds within one week, he informed and added that all necessary resources would be provided for other projects of Rawalpindi.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi, City Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner and other officers were present on the occasion.