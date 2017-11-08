CM order start of uplift works in four industrial areas of the city

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the industries department to start reconstruction of infrastructure of four different industrial areas in the city within 20 days for which government has released around Rs1 billion.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of the office bearers of four different industrial areas of the city here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Industries Manzoor Wassan, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Industries Raheem Soomro and industrialist: Mr Sadiq, CEO North Karachi Industrial Dev. Management Company, Mr. Rehan Zeeshan, CEO FITE Dev. & Management Company, FB Area, Mr. Zubair Chhaya, CEO KITE Development & Management Company Landhi Industries Area. Mr. Islamuddin Zaffar, CEO LITE Dev. & Management Company, Korangi, Mr. Zaid Bashir, (Patron-in-Chief) Landhi Association of Rs829.642 million has been released in September.

The chief minister constituted a committee under commissioner Karachi to monitor the quality and pace of work and keep their accounts audited time to time and give report to the government. The others members of the committee include representatives from P&D, finance, Industry and concerned deputy commissioners.

Orignally published by INP