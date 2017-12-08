CM opens medicine, food testing lab

Gilgit

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman here Thursday inaugurated drug, food and water testing laboratory and made it mandatory for the companies to approve the quality of their items by the laboratory before selling it in the market.

The Chief Minster on this occasion said former regimes totally ignored this important sector that affected its importance efficiency however he added the incumbent government of GB not constructed a new building for testing laborotary but also purchased new machinery for making it sure that people could get unadulterated items from the market.—APP