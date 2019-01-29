CM opens ice drugs rehab centre

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday formally inaugurated the Ice Drug Rehabilitation Centre equipped with all latest facilities under one roof having hundred beds and a pharmacy for the provision of free medicines in Peshawar.

The Chief Minister said that it is the first ever Ice Drug rehabilitation centre which would provide free food and accommodation and more importantly would be rehabilitating the Ice drug addict along with providing training facilities to make them useful citizens of the society.

Chief Minister termed the new centre for the rehabilitation of drug addicts as a unique and historic one where the neglected segment of the society who develop physiological barriers on multiple reasons could be rehabilitated making them useful citizens not only to contribute to the society but to be able to stand on their own feet. The government would go all out to facilitate the Ice Drug addicts in the centre, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the PTI government had the distinction to spear head the change reforming the whole social fabric, taking all out efforts for the social and welfare-beings of the people and making necessary legislation for good governance. This is yet another feather in the cape of present government achievement, he added.

Mahmood Khan said that the centre would have a separate portion for the treatment of ice drug affectees and a laboratory would be established with modern facilities to undertake necessary screening. Professionally qualified staff would be arranged to take care of the ice drug addicts. The qualified staff could include doctors, nurse, lab technicians, pharmacists and physiologists. He said we cannot ignore that the affected people are part of the society needing full attention.

Share on: WhatsApp