CM offers condolences over death of labourers

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of labourers in a road accident on the under-construction motorway in Shujahabad.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He also directed the hospital authorities to provide the best possible facilities to the injured labourers. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a traffic accident near Liaqatpur.