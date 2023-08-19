A delegation representing the Christian community’s leaders held a significant meeting with Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, at the Chief Minister’s Office. Addressing the Christian community representatives, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the distressing incident in Jaranwala, underscoring that Friday sermons have consistently emphasized the rights of minorities in accordance with Islamic teachings and the wisdom of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He reaffirmed that Pakistan, envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam, stands unwavering against such tragic occurrences. In order to ensure the lasting prevention of such incidents, a comprehensive policy is being formulated.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured the delegation of proactive efforts to swiftly restore the affected churches to their original condition. Additionally, assessments are being made to gauge the extent of damage to destroyed homes, and financial assistance will be provided to affected families. The Chief Minister expressed resolve, citing the presence of evidence and video footage, to apprehend and bring the culprits of the tragedy to justice. He pledged determined action to ensure justice for the Jaranwala tragedy, asserting the responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of the Christian community.

Highlighting the imperative to prevent future tragedies, Chief Minister stressed that collective measures must be taken to cultivate tolerance, necessitating curriculum amendments to propagate awareness. He noted that scholars from diverse schools of thought have unequivocally denounced the Jaranwala incidents. The Chief Minister affirmed unwavering commitment to protect Christian families and restore the churches, underlining the importance of erasing the stain cast by the incident through united efforts.

Detailed briefings regarding the Jaranwala incident were provided by IG Punjab and Additional Chief Secretary Home.