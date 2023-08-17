Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a 3.5 hours marathon visit to the Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train Wednesday.

Mohsin Naqvi travelled in the Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train and inquired from the passengers about travelling facilities. Mohsin Naqvi boarded the Metro Bus from the Kutchery Station. CM bought his and of his staff members token and travelled up to Janazgah Station. Air conditioners of the Metro Bus were out of order and the passengers were in pathetic condition due to severe hot and humid weather. The passengers complained that the air conditioners of Metro Buses are out of order for the last six months.

CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure early functional of air conditioners of the Metro Buses. Mohsin Naqvi stated that male and female students will travel free on the Metro Bus and Orange Line Train. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed Secretary Transport to put up a summary in this regard. CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected the arrangements and facilities at the Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train stations. CM Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the passengers about travelling facilities in the bus and assured them resolution of their problems at the earliest. Mohsin Naqvi visited Anarkali Station of Orange Line Metro Train where wash rooms were closed, water was not available, token machines were out of order and long queues of passengers were being made.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his indignation over inadequate facilities being provided at the station. CM immediately summoned Secretary Transport in this regard. CM Mohsin Naqvi travelled from the Anarkali Station up to Ali Town and checked token machines and other facilities on the stations. There were also long queues of passengers on the Ali Town Station.

The passengers made a pile of complaints to the CM. Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide facilities for charging the metro card online or through credit card. Mohsin Naqvi talked with the passengers during his journey and inquired from them about travelling facilities. The passengers complained about non-functioning of token machines and shutting down of wash rooms. Mohsin Naqvi travelled from Ali Town to Lakshmi Chowk on his return journey through Orange Line Metro Train. Mohsin Naqvi bought his and for his staff members token and boarded the train. He ordered to take effective measures to reduce public rush on the token counters for the passengers. He directed to increase travelling facilities for the women on the Orange Line Metro Train.