Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday that he would continue to serve as chief executive of the country’s largest province until elections were held.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the Services Hospital in Lahore, the chief minister said it was true that right now there was a state of despair in the country. “But losing hope is a sin,” he said, adding, “The God strongly dislikes despair,” he said, and stressed the need for contributing, however little, to make things better in the society.

He said he was appalled to see the condition of the hospital. “It is true that the hospital is really in a bad state for which the government is responsible,” he admitted.

CM Naqvi said government hospitals had to cope with a large number of patients. “But despite limited resources, the government is providing facilities at these hospitals,” he added.