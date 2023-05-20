CM Naqvi reviews progress on investigation of May 9 incidents

Seeks report from CCPO lahore

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress regarding legal proceedings against the miscreants involved in the events of May 9.

The meeting approved cash rewards for those who identified the actual accused persons involved in the incidents of terrorism. In the meeting, deep concern was expressed over the illegal facilitation of the nominated accused persons in the attack on the ISI office and it was decided to send an official reference against a judge for providing extraordinary facilitation of the accused. It was agreed in the meeting that the decision of illegal and unconstitutional facilitation of the nominated accused will be challenged.

The participants said that the facilitation of the nominated accused is equivalent to the murder of justice.

It was decided in the meeting that the negotiating team, headed by the commissioner Lahore division, will go to Zaman Park today. Mohsin Naqvi ordered vigorous follow up of the cases filed against the miscreants adding that the concerned commissioners and RPOs should hold daily meetings to supervise the prosecution process.

The CM further directed that the arrest of the fugitive miscreants should be ensured at the earliest. Those who attacked army installations and public assets do not deserve any concession; he stressed and maintained that May 9 was a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan when terrorism was carried out under a nefarious plan.

The meeting was briefed that identification and arrest of the accused persons were being ensured through geofencing, intelligence, social media & NADRA, and irrefutable evidence of telephonic communication with the top leadership is coming out.

It was further informed that 628 calls of contact with the top leadership in Lahore have been traced.

Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, IG police, Addl IG (Special Branch), addl chief secretary, law secretary, CCPO Lahore, ACS (Home), commissioner Lahore, Addl IG (CTD), IG (prisons), COO Punjab Safe Cities Authority and concerned officials attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and RPOs participated through video link.Meanwhile Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the death of an elderly citizen of Shadbagh due to alleged police torture and directed that the responsible be identified through an impartial investigation and legal action be initiated against them.

The CM has also assured provision of justice to be bereaved heirs. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against four policemen.