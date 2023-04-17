CM Naqvi pays tribute to martyred soldiers

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday paid tribute to the sacrifices of two soldiers who were martyred in an intelligence-based operation in Zarmilan area of South Waziristan District, and extended his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

He said that the nation salutes the courage of martyred Lance Naik Shoaib Ali and martyred Sepoy Rafi Ullah.

“The brave personnel fought heroically and foiled the nefarious intentions of the terrorists, and both officials sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country’s future,” he acknowledged.

He added that the nation stands with the Pakistan Army and is united.