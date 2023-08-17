Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi fulfilled another promise. The renovation of the reading hall of the Punjab Public Library was completed in five daysaccording to the promise being made with the students.

CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to undertake renovation of the reading hall of the Punjab Public Library during his visit few days earlier. CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected the renovation work of the reading hall of the Library during his visit to the Punjab Public Library today. CM Mohsin Naqvi reviewed new facilities being provided in the reading hall and met with the male and female students present in the reading hall. CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected various sections of the Library.

CM Mohsin Naqvi also announced renovation of the reading hall of the female students and announced opening of the Punjab Public Library on the demand of students till late night. CM Mohsin Naqvi announced to keep CSS books including all required books in the library for the male and female students and directed to install new air conditioners in all reading rooms. CM Mohsin Naqvi sought a plan of complete renovation along with construction and repair of Punjab Public Library.

The students thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi for providing facilities in the reading hall. The students while talking with CM Mohsin Naqvi remarked that Mohsin Naqvi has fulfilled the promise in few days which he made. CM Mohsin Naqvi was informed during the briefing that repair and restoration of the floor of the reading hall, wall paintings and whitewash has been done. The latest window blinds have been placed on the windows of the reading hall. Air conditioners and electricity wiring have been restored afresh of the reading hall. Lighting has been done to arrange adequate light for the reading of students.

A new furniture and comfortable chairs have been provided in the reading hall. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretaries of Archives, Finance, Tourism, C&W, Higher Education, Information, Chairman PITB, DG Walled City Authority Lahore, Director Museum, DG Public Library and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Moreover, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a late-night visit to the Bedian Road Underpass, Shahdara Flyover, Imamiya Colony Projects, and the under-construction Shahdara Hospital. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi during his visit meticulously inspected the ongoing construction work of the Bedian Road Underpass, Shahdara Flyover, andImamiya Colony projects. He issued necessary instructions to ensure the timely completion of these projects and urged for their expedited progress. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the swift completion of these projects is vital to enhance citizens’ transportation convenience.

The Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, directly addressed the contractors, urging them to accelerate their efforts to meet project deadlines. He highlighted that the completion of these projects will greatly benefit daily commuters. Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer LDA, and the contractor presented a progress briefing, indicating that a 0.6 km long underpass has been constructed at the Nawaz Sharif Interchange roundabout. Out of the total 896 piles for the Bedian Road underpass, 20 piles have already been completed. Additionally, 23 girder pads out of 44 have been successfully installed, with round-the-clock construction work ongoing.

The underpass on Bedian Road at Nawaz Sharif Interchange is expected to benefit around 120,000 vehicles per day once completed. Mohsin Naqvi took a hands-on approach, personally reviewing the Shahdara Flyover and Emamiya Colony projects. He interacted with the dedicated workers on-site and encouraged their continued hard work. He emphasized the swift removal of construction material and immediate commencement of necessary tasks under and around the flyover.

During his inspection of the flyover, Mohsin Naqvi closely observed the pile placement and girder installation process. He stressed the significance of completing this project promptly for the convenience of the general public.