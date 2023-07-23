Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi went round different parts of Lahore on Saturday to review the situation, arising out of heavy monsoon showers in the city.

CM Naqvi went to Qaddafi Stadium, Liberty, Main Boulevard, Gulberg, Garden Town, Model Town and other areas, and inspected the steps being taken by the administration to drain out water from the low-lying areas.

He ordered the concerned officials to drain out rainwater at the earliest. “Utilize all your resources for the purpose,” he said, adding, “The number of dewatering pumps should be increased.”

In order to prevent people from facing inconvenience, he ordered the concerned officials to remain in the field.

He also ordered the chief traffic officer to take all necessary steps to regulate the traffic.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had visited various areas of districts Jhang and Kasur to take stock of the flood situation. During his visit to River Chenab in Jhang, the CM reviewed the water situation in Kharor Baqir, other areas and inspected deluged villages. He met with residents of the inundated village and inquired about their problems, and directed the departments concerned for arranging access to the inundated villages and ordered to monitor 24/7 water situation in the river, besides expediting relief activities there to vacate the localities at the river, according to CMs spokesman here.

The Secretary Irrigation and Commissioner Faisalabad Division briefed the CM about relief activities, arrangements being made for relief and medical facilities and about the entry and exit of water situation in the River Chenab. They said that Irrigation Department, PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority) and Rescue 1122 had been alerted to cope up with any untoward situation.

Later talking to media on this occasion, the CM said that water in 40 villages has entered in bed of River Chenab and affected 48,000 people. Relief and medical camps have been established to provide relief to the affected persons. Evacuation of localities in the river bed was essential for their protection, he added. Naqvi said, “It is our utmost endeavour that no human loss occurs. Water up to four feet is present in a few villages.