CM Naqvi directs removal of encroachments around drains

Reviews legal proceedings against culprits involved in May 9 incidents

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered the removal of encroachments surrounding drains, with a strong emphasis on facilitating unhindered traffic flow by eliminating obstacles and addressing drainage concerns in ongoing development projects.

He stressed the disruptive impact of encroachments on traffic, leading to hardships for the general public. It was further emphasized that the process of encroachment removal should be carried out systematically and without delay.

The meeting held at CM Office was attended by the chief secretary, commissioner & deputy commissioner Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA and others.

The Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also chaired a meeting at his office to decide in principle to hand over the management of the historic and time-honoured cultural landmarks of the province to the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA).

Recognizing the mesmerizing allure and profound historical significance of Punjab’s cultural heritage, the chief minister emphasized the imperative of restoring these architectural gems to their original magnificence. He ordered to expeditiously eradicate encroachments surrounding historical buildings in Lahore, Gujranwala, and other cities.

The meeting unanimously resolved to cleanse the vicinity of historical buildings and undertake cultural embellishments in the surrounding areas. The CM entrusted the task of restoring historical structures to their pristine glory to the WCLA. The Director-General of WCLA provided a briefing on the ongoing restoration efforts pertaining to historical buildings and mansions. Notably, deliberations ensued regarding the refurbishment of specific landmarks, including the Samadhi in Shehranwala Garden, the iconic Ram Pyari Mahal in Gujrat, and the historic mansion in Gujranwala.

Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Amir Mir, secretary C&W, secretary information, and others attended the meeting. The chief secretary, commissioner Gujranwala, deputy commissioners of Gujrat & Gujranwala, and Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board participated via video link.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress made in the legal proceedings against the culprits involved in the events of May 9.

During the meeting, a decision was made regarding the trial of the accused in jail. Daily hearings of the cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act against the accused involved in the events of May 9 will take place, and the relevant departments will be duly informed about the trial proceedings in jail. The consensus was reached in the meeting to expedite the legal actions against the culprits involved in the events of May 9.

The CM instructed the police and prosecution department to present strong testimonies against the accused and emphasized that no leniency should be shown to any culprits involved in the events of May 9, while innocent individuals should not be subjected to punishment. CM also ordered to intensify efforts to apprehend the absconding culprits.

The participants were briefed that during the investigation, 200 individuals were acquitted after being proven innocent, and strong testimonies are being presented against the culprits.