CM Naqvi directs need to complete development projects

Iranian Consul General calls on Punjab CM Naqvi

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the officials concerned to complete the development projects in Lahore on time. He issued the instruction during a meeting held here on Thursday to review the progress of various development projects in the city.

Mohsin Naqvi while expressing his discontent highlighted the delay in completion of Samanabad Underpass project. However, he commended the concerned departments for the timely completion of the Data Darbar parking project.

He also directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to plant trees along the runway at Lahore Airport.

Construction, repair, and rehabilitation of 54 roads in Lahore came under discussion during the meeting. Officials informed the Caretaker CM that footpaths, bicycle tracks, and biker tracks would also be built along these roads.

Furthermore, the meeting was briefed on the progress of the Shahr-e-Khamoshan Authority’s four model cemeteries in Lahore.

It was revealed that these would be completed within a few weeks, and five buses would be provided for Soy Asal, Asal Soleimani, Bhaikot Raiwand Road, Ahlu model cemeteries.

In addition, three ambulances for model graveyards were handed over to 1122 for operations. Officials also updated Mohsin Naqvi on the steps being taken to make Data Darbar a one-way entry.

Several provincial ministers and secretaries, as well as representatives from various relevant departments attended the meeting.

The chief secretary participated in the meeting via video link. Meanwhile Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahid Far on Thursday met Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and discussed the issues of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and mutual cooperation. During the meeting in Lahore, Iranian Consul General invited Mohsin Naqvi to visit Iran and participate in the handicrafts’ exhibition in Isfahan.

Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Iranian Consul General for the invitation.

The meeting also agreed to increase the exports of rice, meat, mangoes and other commodities to Iran.

The Chief Minister said a delegation from Punjab will participate in the Isfahan exhibition of handicrafts.

“Potential measures will be taken in conjunction with the federal government to increase the exports of rice, meat, mangoes and other commodities to Iran,” said the CM, adding issues related to Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company will be resolved soon.

Iranian Consul General reciprocated the same views saying, “Iran also sees the relations with Pakistan as bright and radiant.”

The Iranian envoy acknowledged that Iran imports 60% of rice from Pakistan and that there is significant room to expand bilateral trade in rice, meat, mangoes and other commodities.

Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Iranian Consul General for sending trucks of dates and other fruits to Pakistan during Ramadan.

He also pledged to promote the economic cooperation between the two countries.

Commissioner Lahore Division and Chief Executive Officer Punjab Investment Board were also present in the meeting.