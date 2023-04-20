CM Naqvi announces to give special package to jail staff

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Kot Lakhpat Central Jail today. 61 prisoners were released from Kot Lakhpat Jail on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. Due to personal endeavours of Mohsin Naqvi, Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation paid rupees 11 crore liable to be paid by the prisoners under the head of Diyat and fines.

A Release Ceremony of 61 prisoners was held at Kot Lakhpat Jail after the payment of Diyat and fines. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was Chief Guest of the ceremony. Mohsin Naqvi also gave Eidi to the released prisoners.

The released prisoners can spend Eid-ul-Fitr with their family members. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the organised ceremony stated that the prisoners have to display themselves as a useful citizen of the society after getting released. Mohsin Naqvi urged them not to indulge into any sort of quarrel or fight after being released and have to spend their lives like a responsible citizen. Mohsin Naqvi announced to give a special package for the jail staff members on the pattern of police martyred package.

Mohsin Naqvi disclosed that the salary package of jail staff members will be reviewed and promotion cases of jail staff members will be disposed off at the earliest. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that further facilitation and ease will be provided in the meetings of prisoners with their near and dear relatives as well as close family members during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. Inspector General of Prisons and Chief Executive Officer Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation Brigadier (Retd) Khalid Bashir also addressed the ceremony. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), CCPO Lahore, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore division, Inspector General of Prisons, Chief Executive Officer Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation Brigadier (Retd) Khalid Bashir, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and concerned officials participated in the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has tasked the police and administration to ensure the best arrangements for cleanliness and smooth flow of traffic, overcoming collection of excess rent and one wheeling in the province. He ordered action against the transporters who collect the excess fare from passengers and said that complaints of passengers regarding overcharging are not acceptable in any case. Indiscriminate action should be taken against transporters who collect the excess fare, he said. The officers of the transport department and administration should be present in the field; checking should be done at the bus stands and action be taken on overcharging. He directed that the officials and administrative officers of the transport department should personally check and ensure action against those who charge more than the fixed fare. The government will not allow charging more fares from the passengers and action will be taken where complaints are received, he added.

The CM also ordered special arrangements on the occasion of Eid in Lahore, Murree and other tourist places and said that there should be best measures for traffic management in Lahore, Murree and other big cities.

Cleanliness and law and order should be given full attention in all cities including tourist places, he added. ‘I will not tolerate poor cleaning arrangements,’ he said and stressed that every resource should be used to ensure cleanliness during Eid holidays.