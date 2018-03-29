CM Murad Shah directs foolproof security for Pak-West Indies cricket matches

KARACHI : Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed concerned authorities to make foolproof security for Pakistan-West Indies cricket matches.

The Chief Minister Sindh issued the directives on Thursday while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements of forthcoming Pakistan-West Indies cricket series.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Nasir Shah, DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed, IG police AD Khowaja, principal secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Home Secretary Kazi Shahid Parvez, Adl IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher, and other concerned officers.

Murad Ali Shah congratulated all the participants of the meeting and other concerned institutions and officers for holding PSL event successful. “It was the success of each and every one of you – we all have proved that we can hold best events in this city and anywhere in the province,” he said and added “it was success of our Pakistan,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that PSL arrangements were excellent but this time we have to improve them further so that spectators could be saved from long queues.

On the recommendation of DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed, the Chief Minister nominated the in-charges of different tasks. The DIG South was made the in-charge of hotel security, DIG Traffic in-charge of traffic routes, DC East in-charge of parking arrangements.

It was decided that this time drinking water arrangements may be made in abundance. “The PCB was urged to make arrangement of more food stalls.

The Chief Minister was told that the match would start at 7.30 to 8pm. On this the chief minister said that the SSC examinations are also starting these days. Therefore, necessary arrangements may be made to facilitate the students to reach their examination centers. “Due to three days matches some roads may be closed but this closure at any cost should not affect the examination process,” he said.

The meeting was told that the stickers for parking have been made different for different days. The colour schemes for each day would be different and the stickers would indicate the place of parking also. The VVIP stickers would be of different colours. The chief minister urged them to issue minimum number of VVIP stickers. ‘We have to discourage VVIP culture,” he said.

All the participants also congratulated the Chief Minister for taking personal interest in the PSL match and made it a historic event and now “this event would also become a historic one,” they said.

The Chief Minister said that this is the success of people of Sindh and Pakistan that the international cricket has returned. He directed Minister Local Government to coordinate with mayor Karachi and get the city decorated with photos of cricketers.

Orignally published by INP