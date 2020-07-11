CM Murad sees raising JIT issue as a deceptive move

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report was a non-issue and it was brought up to divert the attention from the Coronavirus and other real issues. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza called on Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed the political situation in the country, Coronavirus, economy, flour and sugar crisis. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in the meeting that the status of JIT is no more than an investigation. Mentioning someone in JIT does not make a person guilty unless the court convicts him. Murad Ali Shah said that there is a danger of wheat crisis due to wrong policy of the federal government. It is incomprehensible to bring wheat to the market from government warehouses instead of hoarders. When the government stockpiles run out, the hoarders will charge exorbitant prices for the flour. He said that this is the first government during which the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tax collection was less than the previous year, this year they have blamed everything on Coronavirus but why the target was not met last year, he questioned. Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Hassan Murtaza said that there is no such thing as government in Punjab. People are being misled even on the statistics of Coronavirus. He blamed that Punjab government has reduced the coronavirus tests to prove that there are less cases.