CM Murad orders removal of encroachments along Gujjar nullah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed Karachi administration to start anti-encroachment drive along the Gujar Nullah from Feb 3 and also issued directives for construction of a water channel from Saadi Town to Lat Dam for saving the area from Urban flooding.

“I want to construct another dam on upstream of Lat Dam so that waste/rainwater could be stored there for agricultural purposes apart from recharging the groundwater aquifers of Malir district.”

He took these decisions while presiding over presiding over a Provincial Coordination & Implementation Committee (PCIC) here at CM House. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Corps Commander Karachi Lt General Nadeem Anjum, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, GOC Karachi Major General Aqeel, Director ISPR Brig. Jahangir, representatives of FWO, VC NED Dr Sarosh Lodhi, provincial secretaries, commissioner Karachi and Administrator karachi, MD Water board and other concerned.

Gujjar NullaH: Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh briefing the meeting said that 3,957 structures along the Gujjar Nulla have been identified for removal. The meeting decided that 12.6 kilometers on both the sides of the Gujjar Nulla would be cleared so that a road on both sides of the nulla could be constructed for vehicular traffic.

The chief minister directed Commissioner Karachi and Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed to start removing soft encroachment from February 3 to 13, 2021 and then from February 14 lunch a full-scale drive. “We have to clear the encroachments and have to save the city from Urban flooding,” the CM said.

Minister Local Government Nasir Shah said that 10 dumpers, four loaders, four excavators, two Jack hammers and 100 manual labour have been engaged and they would start operation from February 3.

He added that debris would be dumped at Jam Chakro. At this the chief minister directed IG Police to deploy police force for the security.