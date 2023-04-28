CM Murad inaugurates Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and CM Sindh, Mr. Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology, Korangi. Also present were Secretary Health, Mr. Zulfiqar Shah, Parliamentary Secretary of Health, Mr. Qasim Siraj Soomro and Project Director SICHN, Dr. Jamal Raza.

Dr Raza at the occasion while presenting a brief about the new facility said that we need more healthcare facilities for children in Sindh. The facility being inaugurated had 52 beds available for Neonatal Intensive Care. The newly inaugurated facility was serving patients from all over Sindh.

There is a 28 bedded Pediatric Intensive Care Unit available in SICHN, Korangi and a 90% survival rate of the patients being treated there. Speech, Occupational, Physio and Neuro-Psychology Therapies are provided in the rehabilitation unit as well.

This childrens hospital overall has 200 beds available and the facility is equipped with 21 Pediatric Ventilators, 26 Hi-Flow Ventilation, and 20 Phototherapy Lights. 41 Beds are for the General Pediatric Ward, and 350 patients are seen per day at OPD which includes specialised OPD of Endocrinology, Cardiology, Neurology, Rhuematology.

There are also plans of expanding the paediatric services in Sindh which was approved by both Minister Health, Sindh, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and CM, Sindh, Mr. Murad Ali Shah