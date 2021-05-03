CM Murad forms JIT to probe journalist Ajay Lalwani’s murder

Sindh government on orders of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to carry out a thorough probe into the murder of slain journalist Ajay Lalwani.

DIG Zulfiqar Larik has been appointed head of the JIT which also comprises representatives of IB, ISI, Rangers and Special Branch.The JIT will present its report within 30 days after completing the probe.

The chief minister last month penned a letter to the Inspector General of Sindh Police for setting up a JIT. In the letter, the chief minister said the JIT should be formed on the issue under the relevant laws, rules, and policy. Journalist Lalwani was murdered in the Saleh Pat area of Sukkur on March 18, 2021, by unknown assailants.Meanwhile, police have arrested five suspects — while two suspects, Raza Shah and Akbar Mangrio, in a video statement, have confessed that a hitman had murdered the journalist.