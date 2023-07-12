Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the newly elected representatives of the local bodies have taken over, therefore he has decided to announce the next Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) for the vertical distribution of available resources.

“We have started spade work to design the next PFC and it will be finalized within a month.”

This he said while talking to media just after performing the concluding ceremony of the three-day Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi at his Mazar on Tuesday.

Replying to a question, the CM said that the cabinet had decided to announce the PFC award within a month of the formation of local bodies. “Now the elected representatives of the local bodies have taken over and we are going to form the commission and then the commission decides the formula of the award,” he said and added that his government would financially strengthen the third tier of the government.

The chief minister, replying to a question, said that the bandits in the Katcha area have become a challenge. “Since we have posted good officers, the dacoits have reacted,” he said and added once the highway robbers were on the rise and no highway of the province was safe to travel.

To a question, Murad Ali Shah said that in Dubai no consensus was made on the premiership of Shahbaz Sharif. He added that in the forthcoming general election, PPP would emerge as the single largest party in the country and Bilawal Bhutto would be elected as the next prime minister.