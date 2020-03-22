CM Murad calls for donation to emergency Fund

Staff Reporter The Sindh government has established corona emergency fund to provide medical treatment to coronavirus patients, conduct tests, improve health facilities and financially assist the daily wagers.The chief minister, in his special video message has urged the philanthropists to donate in Sindh government fund entitled `Government of Sindh Corona Emergency Fund’ Account No. 03015594456100 of Sindh Bank. “Your contribution will help the government to meet the growing expenditures of the Coronavirus patients.The fund will be operated by five-member committee comprising Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi (govt members), Faisal Edhi, Mushtaq Chhapra of Patient Aid and Prof. Dr Abdul Bari. This committee will have the authority to make transparent use of the fund and ensure its third-party audit. The chief minister has assured the people that every penny of their donations would be used for coronavirus patients, suspects and related welfare work.