CM Murad Ali Shah demands preferential supply of gas to Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a meeting with State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, demanded preferential supply of natural gas to Sindh.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, who has been in Karachi, today called on Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here.“Sindh is facing gas crisis and load shedding of gas created problems for people,” Shah said in meeting with petroleum minister.

“Industrial sector of the province has been worst affected by the gas shortage, Sindh has preferential right on the natural gas being produced in the province,” Murad Ali Shah reiterated.Musadik Malik said that Pakistan produces total 3200 million standard cubic feet per day gas, 200 MMCFD being used by compressors of gas fields, while 1400 mmcfd provided to the power sector, minister said.

The meeting decided to set up a committee to seek solution of gas shortage problem.“The committee will submit its recommendations in next 15 days,” a spokesperson of the chief minister has said.