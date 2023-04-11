CM Mohsin Naqvi chairs reviews anti-terrorists operation in Kacha area

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office today to review anti-terrorist operation in the kacha area. The CTD presented a report in which it was disclosed that terrorist organizations are present in the kacha area and concrete evidence of their contacts with anti-national elements and foreign contacts has been traced.

The meeting was told that Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab police will conduct a joint operation against terrorists in the kacha area for the first time. More than 11 thousand personnel of the Punjab police will take part in this extensive operation. The meeting decided to set up permanent infrastructure after eliminating terrorists’ hideouts and vowed that the writ of the state will be ensured in any case.

The CM asserted that the terrorists, challenging the government’s writ in the kacha area, will not find a place to hide and their facilitators will also be brought under the net of the law. He directed health secretaries to immediately send a mobile hospital and 4×4 ambulances to the kacha area.

The meeting was told that a plan has been chalked out to construct bridges, roads and checkpoints.

It also thanked the Pakistan Army for the provision of modern weaponry and technology to conduct this operation. The CM congratulated DPO Rahim Yar Khan and the investigation team for the safe recovery of the two kidnapped children from Khanpur. He noted that the police showed professionalism by quickly identifying the children.

The chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, CTD, special branch and Addl IGs of Operations Wing of Punjab, health secretaries and senior officials of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting. Addl IG (South Punjab), commissioner DG Khan, commissioner Bahawalpur, RPO DG Khan, RPO Bahawalpur and others attended the meeting through a video link.