CM Mir Jamal Kamal Khan inaugurates registration of NPHP in Quetta

QUETTA : Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan formally inaugurated process of registration in connection with “Naya Pakistan Housing Programme” in Quetta on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Mir Jam Kamal Khan said that the ambit of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme would be extended to other districts of the province as well.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Gwadar city are being provided 1.7 million gallon clean drinking water daily from newly constructed desalination plants.

