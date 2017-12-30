CM meets NTS contract teachers

Our Special Correspondent

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said quality education would emerge in public sector when teaching skills and of a will of teaching would develop among the teaching staff. “I think, there is lack of one or of the both at somewhere which we have to fix through collective efforts.”

He was presiding over a meeting to review the progress of education and discuss the matter of NTS pass teachers protesting for their regularisation. The meeting was attended by Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ali Khan, Secretary Law Iftikhar Shahelwani, senior officers of the education department and finance department and others.