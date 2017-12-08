CM launches DCSW; firm to protect women’s rights at gross root level

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak Thursday launched Committees on the Status of Women at district level with the objective of ensuring protection of women’s rights at the gross root level in the whole province. ‘The launching of District Committee on the Status of Women (DCSW) will ensure protection of women rights in the whole of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,’ Chief Minister expressed the hope. Addressing the launching ceremony as chief guest here at Chief Minister Secretariate, Pervez Khattak said KP government is working for empowerment of women and for protection of their rights.

The function was also attended by Provincial Minister for Information, Shah Farman, Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, Mehr Taj Roghani, Chairperson KPCSW, Neelum Toru, Chairman Women Caucus in KP Assembly, Mehraj Hamyun and others. Members of the district committee also came from across the province for attending of the ceremony. He said earlier the scope of Khyber Pakthtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) was not so effective due to its limited access in the whole of province. However, due to amendment in women laws and by allowing the commission to form DCSWs, its scope is expanded to grossroot level.

The ratio of violence against women will decrease due to effective monitoring of DCSWs which will keep a strong vigil on happening of such incidents and will report to press, he added. Due to non-existence of such institutions, the incidents of violence and discrimination against women were continuing without any check or hindrances, but now there will be a drastic decrease in such incidents after establishment of committees at district level. The Chief Minister also informed that KP government has set up a Dar-ul-Aman in Manshera district and two more will be set up in Bannu and Chitral. He said the government has also established a day care center for ease of female PTI members at its party secretariat. We want to provide a peaceful and congenial atmosphere to women folk to come forward and make their contribution in nation building, he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Information, Shah Farman said provision of safe environment to women folk besides giving them working opportunities is key to success for every nation. He highlighted importance of Commission on the Status of Women at KP and District level and said such institutions are necessary for ensuring protection of women folk.

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, Dr Mehar Taj Roghani welcomed launching of DCSWs and said it is a land mark achievement for ensuring protection of women rights. She said women are not only facing the problem of violence at home. There are much more issues like harassment at work place, discrimination in job quota, economic empowerment etc. For rederessal of these issues there was a need for setting up of institutions which can keep a check at gross root level in the whole of the province, Roghani added. Chairman KPCSW, Neelum Toru on this occasion apprised participants of the function about working of DCSWs. She said these committees would comprise of 10 members and the head will get a salary of grade 17 officer.