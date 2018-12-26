CM launches ‘Clean and Green KP App’ for ensuring transparency

Staff Reporter

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the concept of introducing clean and green KP App would speed up clean and green KP, official functions, transparency in governance related issues, break down the status quo and red tapism in the decision making process through participatory approach. “The induction of modern technology into the clean and green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and governance would ease out the decision making process bringing transparency and eliminating irregularities and favoritism”, he added.

He was addressing the launch of clean and green App function at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, provincial ministers Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Shakeel Khan, Special Assistant to CM on ST & IT Kamran Bangash, District Nazim Peshawar Arbab Muhammad Asim, Naib Nazim Peshawar, concerned secretaries, officials of ST&IT Department, heads of local bodies and other concerned authorities participated.

Chief minister said his government was committed to the elimination of corruption, corrupt practices, irregularities and favouratism. The governance system needed to be put on modern lines for which the induction of new and modern technology is necessary, he added. Mahmood Khan said that it was a unique approach to induct the modern technology into the social welfare and the overall prosperity of people. The modern technology has already put the human lives on modern lines and technology ensured the rapid development of human-being in all spheres of lives.

Red tapism, delaying tactics and status quo were the main causes of the present mess as because of these elements, the public sector institutions failed to get their targets. This approach rocked the whole structure of the society therefore his government had no other option but to remove all obstacles obstructing the development of the society, he added. Chief Minister assured to induct academia into the modern technologies introduction process and would empower the IT and ST Departments to cope with the futuristic challenges. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took a lead in introducing the technology into the system of resolving environmental related problems. This is what the vision of Imran Khan is and his vision is to give the new generation a green and clean Pakistan.

The new approach is a shift from old traditional approach to a modern approach for addressing to the environment related hazard and ensuring good governance through participatory approach. Mahmood Khan said that now the people enjoy a say in the entire drive for clean and green activities. The government, he assured, would focus to address the weaknesses to be identified by the people and there would be a strict monitoring mechanism.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on IT Kamran Bangash threw light on the clean and green drive adding that the technological induction would lead to greater public participation. The people could have a forum to register their complaints and the clean and green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa activities which the responsible institutions would see and take steps to address them.

