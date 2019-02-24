CM lauds security forces for relief activities in flood hit areas of Balochistan

Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army and other security forces for playing vital role in ongoing relief activities in the recently flood-affected areas of the province.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Jam Kamal Kha said the security forces saved many precious lives during the floods and shifted them to safer places.

He was of the view that the said government is striving to provide all amenities including food and other essential items to the victims in the flood affected areas.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp